Tucson Mayor speaks at Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regino Romero took to the national stage for day one of the Democratic National Convention.

“Buenos noches Democrata!” (Good evening Democrats!) she said as her speech began.

The Mayor is a leader in the Harris-Walz campaign for Arizona.

Mayor Romero spoke along with Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.They co-chaired the Democratic Party’s platform committee.

Moments after her speech Mayor Romero talked of her excitement with KGUN9’s Craig Smith.

You know, as we came out to the convention stage, the energy feel was just incredible. And so it is the honor of my life, really, to be able to represent Tucson on the national stage in the Democratic Party.”

The platform committee Mayor Romero co-chaired with Mitch Landrieu decides where the party stands on key political issues.

Romero says her experience with Tucson influenced the issues she wanted to be sure made it into the Democratic platform.

“We made sure that we had housing affordability in the platform that we had immigration reform, that we had veterans in mind, LGBTQ plus communities in mind, reproductive freedom in mind. And these are all issues that I've heard loud and clear from Tucsonans that they want the party to move forward with.”

Mayor Romero says it was exciting to talk backstage with heroes of Democratic politics like the Reverends Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

As a delegate to the convention Mayor Romero will have a busy week of meetings and floor sessions.