Tucson Democrats and Republicans: vice presidential debate will attract voters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wilbur’s Grill in Midtown at the Viscount Hotel was full for the vice presidential debate between Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.

Republicans clapped for Vance while they talked about some of his talking points. One of the Republicans in attendance was Gene Solosky, who feels like Vance won.

“I got the impression Vance was much more comfortable answering the questions and he gave good answers, good comebacks,” Solosky said.

Those comebacks are what he feels like Vance did well on, especially when it came to questions about former president Donald Trump.

“Vance was really good at putting it into context, showing that Trump really didn’t flip flop,” he said.

Solosky feels like Vance’s confidence is what will attract him to voters and he also feels like because he said he was well spoken, it reflects well on former President Donald Trump.

“If people think Vance won, I think it will boost Trump’s polls a little bit,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the vice presidential watch party for the Harris Walz campaign in Midtown on Campbell and Glenn, Democrats packed their field office. Democrat Katie Pennant felt like Walz was attracting voters in her neighborhood on the Southeast side.

“Having more dialogue lets us get through to those independents and those that are undecided that are going to be some of the deciders in Arizona, which could help decide this election,” Pennant said.

Pennant was watching carefully as Walz debated, saying he did well when speaking on some of the values she feels most passionate about.

“I do think that he was nervous but I think he’s keeping up standing by his principles,” she said.

Pennant said she feels like Walz appeals more to voters like her, especially Tucsonans.

“He strongly aligned with my values of helping the middle class, of helping people in need,” Pennant said.

This is the only vice presidential debate. Vice President Harris has agreed to do another presidential debate later this month. Former President Trump says the debate is too late in the election cycle.