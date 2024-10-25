Trying to get the Gen Z vote: Beto O'Rourke makes visit to U of A to support Harris-Walz ticket

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To help win over Gen Z voters in this final push to Election Day on November 5, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke visited the University of Arizona’s campus on Thursday, October 24 to support the Harris-Walz campaign.

Early Thursday afternoon, dozens of students gathered to hear remarks from the Texas politician.

“Any opportunity we get to hear a great speaker speak to us from the heart is empowering and it reminds me to go out and vote and to go tell all my folks out there to vote as well,” U of A junior Dora Elisa said.

According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning, there are about 40 million eligible Gen Z voters this year. For about 8 million this would be the first election they are eligible to vote in.

“In this election, it’s so key to hear young voices and especially in a state like Arizona which is really key to this election,” U of A sophomore Eleanor Cornish said. “Getting that young voice out is just so fundamentally important.”

O’Rourke started his visit in Arizona on Wednesday at Arizona State University, before coming to the U of A. He spoke on hot topics including gun control, cost of living, and reproductive rights. He also stressed the importance of voting and encouraging others to do the same.

“You know, those in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, they end up calling the shots in this country, but it is young people who will have to bear the brunt of the consequences of this election,” O’Rourke said.

He says he thinks Gen Z will decide this year’s election.

“They’re not on anybody’s radar so if they show up in the big numbers that I know that they’re capable of, we are going to win,” O’Rourke said. “So I come here to thank all the young people who are going to make the difference for us in this country.”