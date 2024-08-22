CCSO: Benson resident sought for warrants, alleged 'threats to kill a presidential candidate'

Cochise County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Benson resident with several outstanding warrants.

66-year-old Ronald Lee Syrvud has outstanding warrants from Wisconsin for DUI/Failure to appear and DUI, and from Graham County for hit/run and felony failure to register as a sex offender.

Cochise County also has an absconder hold for failing to register as a sex offender.

Syrvud is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate, according to CCSO.

He is describes as a white male, six feet tall and 220 pounds, with glasses.