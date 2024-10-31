Trump and Harris set to make presidential campaign appearances in the Valley on Thursday

PHOENIX — Both presidential candidates, former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, are set to make campaign appearances in the Valley on Thursday.

Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will be hosting a rally and concert with Mexican music act Los Tigers Del Norte on Thursday.

Watch Vice President Harris speak live in west Phoenix in the player below:

Trump will be making an appearance at Desert Diamond Arena Thursday night as part of Tucker Carlson’s Live Tour event. Tickets are still available for that event on Carlson's website.

Walz is also set to make appearances in Flagstaff and Tucson, while JD Vance is set to hold an event in Scottsdale on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Vance’s event will be held at Dillon Precision at 1:30 p.m., with tickets available here.

Election Day is less than a week away.

ABC15 has created this comprehensive voter guide to help cut through the political noise and provide what you need to know, including summaries of propositions and key races on the Arizona ballot.