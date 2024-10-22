Watch Now
Sen. JD Vance makes a second stop in Tucson in as many weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — JD Vance is making another stop in Southern Arizona on Tuesday.

Tuesday's rally will be held at the Pima County Fairgrounds, again focusing on the Trump campaign's " No Tax on Tips" policy.

With former President Barack Obama visiting Tucson last week, the efforts from both parties in Pima County and Arizona emphasizes how important Arizona is in this election.

Vance is set to land around 3 p.m. this afternoon and deliver remarks around 4:30 p.m.

After his speech, Vance will be making at stop at the Delicias Mexican Grill on the Southside before leaving by 6:40 p.m.

