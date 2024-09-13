Watch Now
'Second Gentleman' Doug Emhoff visits Tucson, talks abortion rights, access

"Second Gentleman" Doug Emhoff visited Downtown Tucson Thursday to stump for his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke in downtown Tucson ahead of a trip to Nevada as part of the Harris-Walz 2024 campaign.

His stop in Tucson was meant to spotlight reproductive freedom, a key issue in Tuesday's Presidential Debate.

Arizona voters face a decision this fall on a constitutional amendment that would expand abortion access. The state currently enforces an 11-week abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest.

“Arizona women are already living under an abortion ban, and this amendment offers a crucial opportunity to protect their reproductive rights,” Emhoff said ahead of his visit.

Emhoff next heads to Henderson, Nevada, where he will meet with campaign volunteers and participate in a phone bank.

In addition to Emhoff's stops, other Harris-Walz surrogates will host events aimed at key voter groups in Arizona.

In Phoenix, former Trump advisor Olivia Troye and Mesa Mayor John Giles will lead a "Republicans for Harris-Walz" event, while Congressman Jason Crow will headline a veterans event in Columbus, Georgia.

On Friday, Emhoff will campaign in Florida, engaging seniors at The Villages to discuss Medicare and Social Security.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

