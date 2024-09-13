'Second Gentleman' Doug Emhoff visits Tucson, talks abortion rights, access

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke in downtown Tucson ahead of a trip to Nevada as part of the Harris-Walz 2024 campaign.

His stop in Tucson was meant to spotlight reproductive freedom, a key issue in Tuesday's Presidential Debate.

Arizona voters face a decision this fall on a constitutional amendment that would expand abortion access. The state currently enforces an 11-week abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest.

“Arizona women are already living under an abortion ban, and this amendment offers a crucial opportunity to protect their reproductive rights,” Emhoff said ahead of his visit.

Emhoff next heads to Henderson, Nevada, where he will meet with campaign volunteers and participate in a phone bank.

In addition to Emhoff's stops, other Harris-Walz surrogates will host events aimed at key voter groups in Arizona.

In Phoenix, former Trump advisor Olivia Troye and Mesa Mayor John Giles will lead a "Republicans for Harris-Walz" event, while Congressman Jason Crow will headline a veterans event in Columbus, Georgia.

On Friday, Emhoff will campaign in Florida, engaging seniors at The Villages to discuss Medicare and Social Security.