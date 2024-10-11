Ruben Gallego: A look at his candidacy and debate performance

KGUN 9 conducted a sit-down interview with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake. We extended the same invitation to her Democratic opponent, Ruben Gallego.

After reaching out to Gallego's campaign multiple times, they did not provide any specifics about a sit-down interview with him.

KGUN 9 chose to do a piece on the Senate debate in the spirit of fairness.

The debate started with opening statements. Gallego began by introducing himself and his background in the military.

“I worked every job I could find, much like many Arizonans do now,” Gallego said.

Meanwhile, Kari Lake spoke about her time as a TV news anchor and her hopes for Arizona’s future.

“Arizona it’s so good to be back with you where our relationship began, right here in your home,” Lake said.

The debate started with the issue of the border. In the past Democratic senate candidate Ruben Gallego has criticized a border wall, calling it stupid. On Wednesday night he said he has voted for one.

“I think a border wall is important to a security package but it also has to be coupled with technology, manpower, and then laws that come behind that,” he said.

When asked about the border Republican senate candidate Kari Lake said on day one her first priority would be to fully fund and expedite the border wall.

“We’ve seen those areas where the border wall is there and people aren’t coming through. Where there are gaps in it, people are pouring through,” she said.

WATCH THE COMPLETE DEBATE:

FULL DEBATE: Ruben Gallego, Kari Lake face off in U.S. Senate debate

The moderators asked questions from voters living in border towns who are concerned about money being spent on migrants, saying they feel like there is a lack of resources for them. Gallego said he’s worked to send money to border towns.

“We make sure that these migrants aren’t affecting these small towns that can’t take that impact and that our local communities, our hospitals, firefighters, law enforcement, ambulances….that they’re all reimbursed,” he said.

Lake, on the other hand, said the border wall is an issue that would save border towns money.

“The real solution to help these border communities so that they aren’t taking a financial hit is to finally put the border wall up and be serious about border security,” she said.

The next topic during the debate was abortion. Gallego said he feels like Roe v. Wade should be codified again to extend abortion rights nationwide.

“It is absolutely abhorrent that my fifteen-month-old daughter has less right in control of her body than her mother and then her grandma,” Gallego said.

Lake, however, is in support of the current Supreme Court ruling to let individual states decide their separate abortion laws.

“We have the choices as Arizonans to decide what our abortion law will be. It’s going to be up to us and we’re going to decide in November when we go and cast our ballot,” Lake said.

When asked about the economy and inflation, Gallego proposed to raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars and higher when inflation goes up.

“You fight inflation by actually looking at how you bring down costs. We have a big opportunity right now. We need to stop the merger of the grocery stores in Arizona,” he said.

To fight inflation, Lake said the government shouldn’t be printing money and said the border affects inflation.

“Secure the border. When you have 20 million people and we’re competing for goods and services with people, it’s a basic supply and demand,” she said.

Gallego and Lake were also asked questions about the climate and election security.

