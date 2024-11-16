Race for Pima County Sheriff could be headed to a recount

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been 10 days since Election Day, and the spread between the two candidates for Pima County Sheriff continues to narrow. As of Friday evening, incumbent Sheriff Chris Nanos is leading his opponent Heather Lappin by a razor-thin margin of 187 votes.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21 to recommend approval to petition for and conduct a recount of the results.

According to Arizona state law, a difference in votes of 0.5% would automatically trigger a recount.