Prop 139: Arizonans share their stance on abortion rights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a near-total ban on abortion became enforceable, abortion rights advocates and opponents jumped into action to gain control of Arizona's direction ahead of the November election. Now, Proposition 139 is summarized on the ballot as:

"A 'yes' vote shall have the effect of creating a fundamental right to abortion under Arizona’s constitution. The State will not be able to interfere with this fundamental right before fetal viability, unless it has a compelling reason and does so in the least restrictive way possible. Fetal viability means the point in the pregnancy when, in the good-faith judgment of a treating health care professional, the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus. Throughout the pregnancy, both before and after fetal viability, the State will not be able to interfere with the good-faith judgment of a treating health care professional that an abortion is necessary to protect the life or health of the pregnant individual. The State will not be able to penalize any person for aiding or assisting a pregnant individual in exercising the right to an abortion."



Campaigns have used this polarized issue to secure votes, especially as Arizona maintains its swing state status. A recent event in South Tucson brought attention to this issue at the historic El Casino Ballroom.

“This is about equal rights and protecting peoples rights,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva in an interview with KGUN 9's South Tucson Reporter Reyna Preciado.

The event gathered the city's Latino leaders and community members in support of the democratic candidates on the ballot. A rally energized the crowed before heading to the streets, where canvassers echoed the messages of local leaders in hopes of securing the Latino vote.

“Abortion bans are extremely dangerous, so it’s critical that Arizonans vote yes on Prop 139. This is not just about women’s health, it’s about health care for all, and making sure that people get the right healthcare,” said Jacqueline Ortiz as she was canvassing a southside neighborhood.

A recent CNN poll reflected a lead in Arizona in favor of Prop. 139, with 62% in support. Still, the odds aren't stopping those against abortion rights.

“We are encouraging people to vote ‘no’ on this extreme referendum that would legalize abortion through all 9 months taxpayer-funded. It takes away parental consent, and also allows any medical staff, not just a doctor to perform or prescribe abortions. So we’re just educating on how extreme this is,” said Jordan Brittain.

Brittain, an Arizona native, spent her Sunday afternoon canvassing after attending church. She walked with thousands of other groups across the country for Students For Life of America. The organization is focusing on the 11 states with abortion-related measures on the November ballot.

“In the swing states of Florida, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, multiple states across the country that are trying to pose this, would enshrine abortion up to birth for any reason in the constitution of these states,” she said.

Now, it's up to voters in deciding Arizona's future on the issue of abortion rights.