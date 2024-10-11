Incumbent David Stevens challenged by Anne Carl in Cochise County Recorder race

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Recorder's Office has been heavily watched over the last few years. In 2020, County Recorder David Stevens ran unopposed, but this election he's being challenged by Anne Carl.

“I saw the need," Carl said. "Mainly, I saw the urgency of it.”

According to Cochise County's website, "the County Recorder performs two essential functions: processing documents primarily related to real estate transactions and maintaining voter registration records for all jurisdictions within the county and performing related responsibilities as statutorily required."

Stevens has held the position since 2016 and ran unopposed in 2020.

"Whenever I can help out I'm there,” he said.

Stevens says his willingness to protect and be the voice for Cochise County is why he should be reelected.

“I am the one that will provide as much security as possible," he said. "I will fight for Cochise County in Phoenix. Part of my job is political, which I don't have a problem with.”

Carl says she decided to run because she thinks the nonpartisan office should be run without political ideologies getting involved, and says she wants to educate people about what the recorder's office has to offer.

"I want to do a better job with education," she said. "I don't think that many people are aware of some of the programs that are offered by the state and the county to make elections more secure and make records more secure.”

KGUN 9's full interview with Cochise County Recorder Candidate David Stevens

KGUN 9's full interview with Cochise County Recorder Candidate Anne Carl

Carl blames Stevens for a "lack of transparency." When asked about transparency with the community, Stevens says there’s nothing to hide.

"I've invited anybody who wants to come down to view how we do our job," he said. "I'm an honest person. I will answer any question posed to me, provided it's relevant to my office.”

Although Stevens and Carl are opponents, they do agree serving the community is top priority. They say they both feel the call to serve Cochise County as the county recorder.

“Service is very important to me and good service, just having someone who's going to help us with our needs,” Carl said.