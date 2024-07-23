Harris' endorsement opens doors to minorities, women

TUCSON, Ariz. — With President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the race, Kamala Harris will likely become the first Black and Asian American woman to lead a major party's presidential ticket.

People across the country reacted to the news, including here in Tucson.

"The right decision, at this time, is Vice President Kamala Harris," said Daisy Jenkins, president of Daisy Jenkins & Associates.

Jenkins, a prominent voice in Tucson's African American community, said she respected Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the race, and she is confident of Harris' ability to steer the election in her favor.

"She is more than capable of playing and hitting a home run," Jenkins said.

Part of that optimism in Harris has to do with her age, at least in comparison to President Biden and the GOP nominee for president, Donald Trump.

Harris, 59, will be seen as the more youthful candidate, according to Jenkins.

"I think young voters who were kind of like dismissive and nonchalant about this election are going to be excited," she said.

Ultimately, Jenkins is hopeful that a Harris candidacy will help to inspire and embolden a new, younger generation and bring more diversity to the electorate.

"A young child can see someone who looks like them, and that they have the opportunity to be the top leader in this country, oh my goodness, that gives hope a whole new meaning!"