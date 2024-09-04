Watch Now
GOP Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance to attend political events in the Phoenix metro in September

Vance will be joined by Charlie Kirk at the September 4 event
Former President Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, delivers remarks as he formally accepts the Republican nomination for vice president Wednesday evening. (Scripps News)
MESA, AZ — Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is expected to attend political events in the Phoenix metro area this week.

Vance will first be joined by political activist Charlie Kirk at a rally hosted by Turning Point Action on Sept. 4.

The event will be held at Mesa's Generation Church and is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

This will be Vance's second Maricopa County visit since being named Trump's running mate. Vance attended a rally in Glendale in July with former President Trump and several other prominent Republicans.

