GOP Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance to attend political events in the Phoenix metro in September

MESA, AZ — Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is expected to attend political events in the Phoenix metro area this week.

Vance will first be joined by political activist Charlie Kirk at a rally hosted by Turning Point Action on Sept. 4.

The event will be held at Mesa's Generation Church and is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

This will be Vance's second Maricopa County visit since being named Trump's running mate. Vance attended a rally in Glendale in July with former President Trump and several other prominent Republicans.