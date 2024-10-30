'Every vote matters;' AZ Dem leaders urge voters to cast ballots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the election about a week away, community leaders rallied at Valencia Library with voters to urge others to get ballots in on time. Senator Mark Kelly, Former Representative Gabby Giffords and Mayor Regina Romero gathered to share ballot deadlines and the importance of voting with the community.

“I mean your vote really matters," Kelly said. "This is going to be a very very close election.”

Tuesday, October 29th was the last day to mail in ballots so that it arrives at the county recorder's office by Nov. 5th at 7p.m. But voters can still drop their ballots off at different drop box locations and vote in-person on Election day.

The list of polling locations for voting on election night can be found here. Early voting sites, including Valencia Library, and drop box locations can be found here.