Deputy files lawsuit against Nanos after suspension tied to election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy has filed a federal lawsuit against Sheriff Chris Nanos, alleging wrongful suspension in a dispute that has become entangled with the upcoming election for sheriff.

Sheriff’s Sergeant Aaron Cross claims he was placed on paid leave after Nanos accused him of violating department policy by campaigning in his deputy uniform for Lieutenant Heather Lappin, Nanos’ opponent in the election.

Lappin, a Sheriff’s Lieutenant, is also on administrative leave as investigations are conducted into her role in the matter.

Nanos asserts that Cross’s actions breached department rules, while Lappin is being investigated for allegedly allowing Cross to campaign in uniform and for potentially aiding a reporter in securing an interview with a jail inmate.

In his federal court filing, Cross argues that Nanos' actions violated his First Amendment right to free speech.

He denies campaigning while in uniform and claims that disciplinary measures have been unfairly targeted against him.

This lawsuit has further fueled tensions in the already contentious sheriff’s race, with legal proceedings now looming as both sides await further developments.

