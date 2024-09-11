Party officials respond to presidential debate between Harris, Trump

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officials from both major parties tuned in to the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump.

Both candidates answered pressing questions on key issues like the economy, the border, reproductive rights and more.

“Kamala Harris, she gets it. Donald Trump, He just wants to talk about problems," said Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, in response to Harris criticizing Trump during the debate for rejecting a bipartisan border bill introduced by lawmakers earlier this year.

He added, “Kamala Harris made it very clear that if given the opportunity, if we can get that legislation passed, and I believe with Donald Trump out of the picture, that we will be able to do that. We'll get the legislation passed, she'll sign it into law. That's going to be a big win for Arizona.”

Meanwhile, the Arizona Republican Party took to Facebook, posting that Former President Donald Trump won the debate.

Facebook Arizona Republican Party responds to presidential debate

They captioned their photo that Trump "proved tonight why he's the leader America needs. Kamala Harris couldn't defend her disastrous record. Voters know the truth. Trump won and America will win."

Shortly after the debate, the Harris campaign called for a second presidential debate against Trump.