Dem, GOP officials ready for Tuesday's Presidential debate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump approaches, local officials for both major parties in Southern Arizona are highlighting key issues they believe will resonate with voters.

Paul Cunningham, a Democrat on the Tucson City Council, emphasized the importance of the debate as a critical moment for Harris.

"She's got to let folks know that she's ready for the moment," he said, contrasting with Trump, who Cunningham believes has shown a decline in his communication effectiveness. "His rambling has kind of become incessant."

Steve Christy, a Republican Pima County Supervisor, echoed concerns over the economy, a topic he expects to dominate the debate.

"Inflation and rising costs of goods and services, particularly food and gasoline prices, are universal issues," Christy said, emphasizing their impact on all voters regardless of political affiliation.

State Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, a Democrat, highlighted housing and education as top issues in Arizona.

She also underscored the significance of border management, calling for more federal support.

"Out of all the border states, Arizona receives the least amount of funding," she pointed out, advocating for better management of asylum seekers.

Energy independence is another crucial issue, particularly for Trump supporters.

Christy noted that Trump has long been clear on his stance, advocating for "drill, baby drill" and energy self-sufficiency, contrasting it with Harris's previous opposition to fracking.

As the debate looms, the stakes are high for both candidates, with each side hoping to sway the few undecided voters.

"Are you better off today or were you better off four years ago?" Christy asked, framing the debate as a referendum on the past few years under the Biden and Harris administration.