Cochise County Dems react to Vice President Harris' visit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Democrats office in Sierra Vista has seen a surge in activity following the announcement of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the area.

According to party officials, the visit has sparked inquiries about the event.

Elisabeth Tyndall, Chair of the Cochise County Democrats, shared that the office has been busy fielding calls since news of the Vice President's arrival broke.

Despite it being a private event, many in the community were keen to be a part of it, hoping to get as close to the gathering as possible.

Among those attending the event in Douglas was Melissa Tschida, an office manager for the Cochise County Democrats. She emphasized the importance of rural communities being heard at the national level.

"The United States government is to represent everyone, and just because you live in a rural county or a rural area, it doesn't discount you as an American citizen," Tschida said.

While the majority of the public wasn’t allowed to attend the speech, locals remain hopeful that this won’t be the Vice President's only visit to the area. Democratic office staff expressed optimism that if elected, Harris would return for more public events.