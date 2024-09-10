Bounced checks: Tucson implements new policy after campaigns refuse to pay 2016 fees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former President Donald Trump is set to visit Tucson this Thursday for a rally at the Ronstadt Music Hall, marking his first appearance in the city since the 2016 election.

This visit will be held under a new venue policy introduced by the City of Tucson after the financial burdens incurred from the 2016 campaign events.

In response to the costs left unpaid by the Trump and Bernie Sanders campaigns in 2016, the City of Tucson now requires upfront payments for all expenses associated with using city-owned facilities like the Tucson Convention Center.

The policy shift was designed to prevent taxpayers from covering public safety and venue costs. In 2016, Trump's and Sanders' campaigns left the city responsible for $81,000 and $44,000, respectively, in unpaid expenses.

For Thursday’s event, the Trump campaign has complied with the new policy, providing a deposit of $145,222.70 to cover estimated costs for public safety response and venue usage.

The City of Tucson confirmed that this deposit was secured in advance, ensuring that taxpayers will not bear the financial burden of the event.

As part of the public response to the former President's visit, the Tucson Fire Department will deploy two units to accompany the Trump motorcade, as requested by the Secret Service.

Additionally, TFD will have medical personnel on standby at the rally.

TFD officials assured the public that these arrangements will not impact the department’s ability to provide fire and emergency medical services to the broader Tucson community.

City officials have also advised travelers to downtown Tucson to expect heavy traffic on Thursday and to plan accordingly.

The new policy and deposit requirement highlight the city’s efforts to safeguard public funds and ensure that large events, such as political rallies, do not impose unexpected financial strains on the community.