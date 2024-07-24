All 91 AZ Democratic delegates pledge support to VP Harris for presidential nominee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Democratic National Convention approaches, delegates across the country have started pledging support for Vice President Kamala Harris. That includes all 91 of Arizona’s Democratic delegates, who formally pledged their support to Harris on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Democratic Party.

According to AP, Harris has already been backed by enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee.

“Vice President Harris has championed key issues Arizonans care about– protecting democracy and our fundamental freedoms– and is the only candidate in this race that will continue to push America forward towards a brighter future,” Arizona Democratic Party Chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano said. “The stakes in this election could not be higher, nor the contrast between these two candidates more clear. We, the Arizona Democratic Party 2024 Delegation, unanimously and unequivocally stand behind Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid to become the next President of the United States of America.”

The DNC will be held in Chicago from August 19 to August 22. The delegates will formally choose the nominee at the convention, and are open to vote for whoever they wish.