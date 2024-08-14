Abortion access measure officially makes it onto Arizona's ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the most divisive national issues in generations will be decided in Arizona at the state level this November.

Proposition 139, an amendment that would solidify a woman's right to abortion in Arizona, has ignited a heated debate as it heads to the November ballot.

On Monday, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes certified the signatures needed to place Prop. 139 on the ballot.

Supporters argue the measure is crucial for protecting women's autonomy, while opponents contend it is unnecessary and could lead to taxpayer-funded abortions.

Shannon Kelly, Director of Development and Marketing for the YWCA of Southern Arizona, expressed excitement about the proposition's inclusion on the ballot.

"We're thrilled it's going to be on the ballot," Kelly said. "This initiative is meant to put the decision-making power around healthcare and abortion into the hands of pregnant patients, their physicians, and their families."

The proposition, if passed, would enshrine the right to abortion into Arizona’s constitution, a move Kelly believes is essential.

"It really affects the lives of every single person in the state," she said, emphasizing that she sees the issue resonating deeply with the community, especially among women.

However, the measure has faced criticism from opponents who argue it is both unnecessary and misleading.

Mayra Rodriguez, State Director of Moms for Arizona, voiced her concerns with the initiative.

"We don't need this in our taxes. We don't need to fund abortion in Arizona. We have other needs," she said.

Rodriguez also questioned the transparency of the signature collection process, suggesting that many signers were unaware of the full implications of the measure.

"The people collecting signatures didn’t even know what they were collecting signatures for," she claimed.

The debate surrounding Proposition 139 is likely to energize voters on both sides.

Rodriguez emphasized the broader issues at stake this election season.

"We’re not here to just campaign on one issue. We’re here to run a campaign of several policies and several issues that are affecting the state of Arizona," she said.

As the election draws near, the outcome of Proposition 139 remains uncertain, but its presence on the ballot has already sparked significant discussion, and could influence voter turnout in November.