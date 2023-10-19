The TUSD Superintendent says Prop 496 would bring much needed building upgrades

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Prop 496 on your ballot this election asks to approve or deny $480 million in funds for TUSD schools.

The bond is for school improvements across TUSD properties.

“We’re the largest school district in southern Arizona, the 3rd largest in the state," Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said. "So what happens in TUSD schools matters. It matters for Tucson, for Pima County, and the region's future."

He says district schools on average were built in the 1950s.

Dr. Trujillo says they’re in need of new AC, roofs, plumbing, and other modernization.

“Our kids can’t wait. And literacy, numeracy, and a high quality education for every child, that’s not a liberal viewpoint, a conservative viewpoint—that’s an American viewpoint," Dr. Trujillo said.

The last time a TUSD bond was approved for school improvements was 20 years ago.

Election day is November 7, and early ballots are already in the mail.