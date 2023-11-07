Watch Now
ELECTION DAY: Ballot replacement and drop-off locations

Ballots needs to be dropped off at one of the drop box locations or returned to a ballot replacement site no later than 7 p.m. today
Ballot replacement &amp; drop-off locations open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7
Posted at 4:53 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 06:53:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is the 2023 General Consolidated City/School District and Vail Elections.

It is too late to send your ballot back through the mail but you can still take it to either a drop box or a ballot replacement site from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Here are the locations:

Tucson City Housing & Community Development
310 North Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center
7200 East Tanque Verde Road

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center
2160 North Sixth Avenue

El Pueblo Senior Center
101 West Irvington Road

Tucson City Parks & Rec Admin – Randolph Park
900 S. Randolph Way

William Clements Recreation Center
8155 East Poinciana Drive

Tully Elementary Magnet School
1701 West El Rio Drive

Pistor Middle School
5455 South Cardinal Avenue

Flowing Wells School District Administration
1556 West Prince Road

Sahuarita School District Administration
350 West Sahuarita Road

Altar Valley School District Administration
10105 South Sasabe Road

Pima County Recorder’s Office – Eastside
6920 East Broadway Boulevard

Fellowship Bible Church
6700 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center
800 East 12th Street

Pima County Recorder’s Office - Ballot Processing Center
6550 South Country Club Road

Pima County Recorder’s Office – Downtown
240 North Stone Avenue

