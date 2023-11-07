ELECTION DAY: Ballot replacement and drop-off locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is the 2023 General Consolidated City/School District and Vail Elections.

It is too late to send your ballot back through the mail but you can still take it to either a drop box or a ballot replacement site from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Here are the locations:

Tucson City Housing & Community Development

310 North Commerce Park Loop

Morris K. Udall Regional Center

7200 East Tanque Verde Road

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center

2160 North Sixth Avenue

El Pueblo Senior Center

101 West Irvington Road

Tucson City Parks & Rec Admin – Randolph Park

900 S. Randolph Way

William Clements Recreation Center

8155 East Poinciana Drive

Tully Elementary Magnet School

1701 West El Rio Drive

Pistor Middle School

5455 South Cardinal Avenue

Flowing Wells School District Administration

1556 West Prince Road

Sahuarita School District Administration

350 West Sahuarita Road

Altar Valley School District Administration

10105 South Sasabe Road

Pima County Recorder’s Office – Eastside

6920 East Broadway Boulevard

Fellowship Bible Church

6700 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center

800 East 12th Street

Pima County Recorder’s Office - Ballot Processing Center

6550 South Country Club Road

Pima County Recorder’s Office – Downtown

240 North Stone Avenue