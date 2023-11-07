ELECTION DAY: Ballot replacement and drop-off locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is the 2023 General Consolidated City/School District and Vail Elections.
It is too late to send your ballot back through the mail but you can still take it to either a drop box or a ballot replacement site from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Here are the locations:
Tucson City Housing & Community Development
310 North Commerce Park Loop
Morris K. Udall Regional Center
7200 East Tanque Verde Road
Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center
2160 North Sixth Avenue
El Pueblo Senior Center
101 West Irvington Road
Tucson City Parks & Rec Admin – Randolph Park
900 S. Randolph Way
William Clements Recreation Center
8155 East Poinciana Drive
Tully Elementary Magnet School
1701 West El Rio Drive
Pistor Middle School
5455 South Cardinal Avenue
Flowing Wells School District Administration
1556 West Prince Road
Sahuarita School District Administration
350 West Sahuarita Road
Altar Valley School District Administration
10105 South Sasabe Road
Pima County Recorder’s Office – Eastside
6920 East Broadway Boulevard
Fellowship Bible Church
6700 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson City Clerk Elections Center
800 East 12th Street
Pima County Recorder’s Office - Ballot Processing Center
6550 South Country Club Road
Pima County Recorder’s Office – Downtown
240 North Stone Avenue
