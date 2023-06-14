Watch Now
El Tour De Tucson unveils new 5K route for 40th anniversary

Early registration is now open
Posted at 4:10 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 07:13:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To celebrate the 40th anniversary of El Tour De Tucson, event organizers are going big this year.

A new 5K run/walk route was recently announced. The 3.1 mile course would take racers from the Tucson Convention Center, to the nearby El Parque de San Cosme. Participants will also pass through the Barrio Viejo and Armory Park neighborhoods.

In a press release, organizers said All participants in the chip-timed 5K will receive a finisher's medallion as they cross the finish line.

Early registration is now open, and costs $20 dollars per person. Those interested in claiming a spot, can sign up here.

