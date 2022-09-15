El Tour de Tucson to host sixth Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, Sept. 24, El Tour de Tucson will host the sixth Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop, which will conclude with an after party.

The event, which promotes the El Tour's nearly 40 non-profit partners, is the official kickoff for the Banner - University Medicine 39th El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 19, 2022.

The Loop de Loop will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Chuck Huckelberry Loop.

The after-party will be starting at 11 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. at the pavilions where there will be live music, prize drawings and more.

The Maasman Band will play from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Raffle tickets will be provided at the event and participants can purchase tickets from Rillito Park's non-profit partners.

Anyone is welcome to participate.

"It gives the opportunity for cyclists to pick their nonprofit, find new riding partners, and find training rides," said Steve Rivera.

El Tour is primarily a fundraising event and has raised more than $105 million for participating charities since its inception.