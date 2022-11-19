El Tour de Tucson shares 2022 results

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Tour de Tucson's website released the standings for this year's event, with 20-year-old Sean Christian of Tucson announced as the winner of the 102-mile set.
Anna Hicks, 22, of San Luis Obispo, CA was the winner of the women's division.
Over 1,400 cyclists participated in the 102-mile race and thousands more were seen at the overall El Tour de Tucson event.
RELATED: El Tour de Tucson road closures, Saturday, Nov. 19
Cyclists had chipped bibs in order to track accurate results for starting and finishing times.
More of El Tour de Tucson's race results can be found here.
