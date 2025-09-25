El Tour de Tucson poster, created my muralist Pagac, gets top nod

Muralist Joe Pagac is known primarily for his massive murals, but he was just recently recognized for his poster art.

El Tour de Tucson's most recent poster, which Pagac created for its 42nd ride, was named the best commemorative poster in the United States at the IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards in Palm Springs on Monday.

“We are beyond thrilled being given this award,” TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour’s executive director, said via news release. “Behind the mind of Joe and the poster’s final look was/is, we knew we had something special. It says Tucson in so many cool and colorful ways. It’s become a very nice collectible for cyclists and non-cyclists. We are very proud of it.”

Pagac has designed the El Tour poster for the last six years.

El Tour de Tucson takes place on Nov. 22 this year.