El Tour de Tucson announces top three cyclists of the 102-mile ride

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The top three cyclists of the 102-mile ride El Tour de Tucson have been announced Saturday.

El Tour de Tucson 2021: What you need to know

The 102-mile ride:

First place winner is José Gerardo Ulloa Arévalo of Mexico.

Second place is Josh Rinderknecht of Clive, Iowa who now lives in Tucson.

Third place is Johnny Corcoran of Scottsdale.

Times have not yet been announced.

Official top three finishers of the 102-mile El Tour de Tucson:



1. José Gerardo Ulloa Arévalo, Mexico (pictured)



2. Josh Rinderknecht, Clive, Iowa (now a Tucson resident and former Central Missouri defensive back)



3. Johnny Corcoran, Scottsdale pic.twitter.com/UEFXLgKx29 — El Tour de Tucson (@tourdetucson) November 20, 2021

The top female finisher is Marlies Mejías of Güira de Melena, Cuba.

The top female finisher of the 102-mile El Tour de Tucson bike race is Marlies Mejías, out of Güira de Melena, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/DO4BiX9tyf — El Tour de Tucson (@tourdetucson) November 20, 2021

Finishers for the 57 and 28 mile rides have not been announced.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for more updates.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

