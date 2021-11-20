Watch
El Tour de Tucson announces top three cyclists of the 102-mile ride

Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 14:14:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The top three cyclists of the 102-mile ride El Tour de Tucson have been announced Saturday.

The 102-mile ride:

First place winner is José Gerardo Ulloa Arévalo of Mexico.

Second place is Josh Rinderknecht of Clive, Iowa who now lives in Tucson.

Third place is Johnny Corcoran of Scottsdale.

Times have not yet been announced.

The top female finisher is Marlies Mejías of Güira de Melena, Cuba.

Finishers for the 57 and 28 mile rides have not been announced.

