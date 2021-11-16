El Tour de Tucson 2021: What you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After being postponed twice, one of Arizona's largest events is returning this weekend.

El Tour de Tucson 2021, is back for its 38th year of cycling around Tucson, which attracts nearly 6,000 cyclists each year for a riding event that stretches up 102 miles. There are three routes, including the 102-mile, a 57-mile, and a 28-mile route.

El Tour takes place November 20. Here's what you need to know:

Where and when can I register?

Riders can sign up for rides online—the online registration deadline is 12 p.m. on Nov. 20. The deadline to register in-person is at Expo on Nov. 18 and 19. Click here for more information about registration.

El Tour registration fees:



Fun ride $15 (adults and children)

100, 57 and 28 $40 (youth 17 and under)

100, 57 and 28 $200 (adults)

What time do the rides start?



102 mile start (7:00 am)

57 mile start (10:00 am)

28 mile start (12:00pm)

28 mile E-Bike El Tour start (12:15pm)

Chapman Automotive fun ride start (8:00 am)

El Tour route:

This year, El Tour has new ride routes, the new routes include a 102 and 57 mile route. Click here to view route maps.

Perimeter Bicycling The 102-mile El Tour de Tucson start.

Perimeter Bicycling

Perimeter Bicycling

Where are the start and finish line for the routes?

There are three main routes—all events have the same finish line at Armory Park. The start line for the 100 and 57 mile route and fun ride is on Sixth Avenue between Armory Park and the Children’s Museum. The 28 mile route starts in Marana Heritage River Park and will end at Armory Park. Click here for additional information about start and finish lines.

What are the parking options for participants and the public?

Participants can choose from several parking options in the downtown area, including Fourth Avenue and Main Gate Square. Click here for more parking options.

When and where can results be found?

All unofficial results will be posted within an hour of crossing the finish line. Click here for unofficial results.

Will participants be required to wear masks?

El Tour de Tucson will follow all city, county and state guidelines but currently there are no mask requirements for outdoor activities.

What will road closures be like?

With El Tour taking place throughout Tucson, there will be several traffic restrictions and closures, including Tucson's east side. Houghton Road will be closed from Mary Ann Cleveland Way/Old Vail Road to Sahuarita Road from 6 a.m. and is expected to reopen by 3 p.m., according to the City of Tucson. Additional road closures include the following:

I-10 and Houghton exits

Kolb Road southbound from Escalante Road to Valencia Ramp Road

Valencia Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Old Vail Road

Mary Ann Cleveland Way westbound from Colossal Cave Road to Houghton Road

Irvington Road eastbound from Kolb Road to Houghton Road

Houghton Road northbound from Irvington Road to Escalante Road

Escalante Road eastbound from Houghton Road to Old Spanish Trail

West side:



Silverbell Road southbound from Ina Road to Goret Road

Mission Road eastbound ramp onto Starr Pass Boulevard

Central:



Aviation Parkway eastbound from Broadway to Golf Links Road

Wilmot Road southbound from Golf Links Road to Davis Monthan

Nicaragua Drive/Calle Polar/Escalante Road eastbound from Wilmot Road to Kolb Road

For more information on El Tour de Tucson 2021, visit eltourdetucson.org.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

