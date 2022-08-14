El Rio trains UA residents, medical students at new health center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Rio Health is working with the University of Arizona to train the next generation of doctors. It’s all happening at the health center’s new clinic.

As El Rio’s former CEO Nancy Johnson retires from her role at the health center, she tearfully ends 14 years of service. In her last years, she helped take over the Abrams Clinic, in partnership with Banner University medicine. It’s now El Rio’s 14th location, with one special purpose.

“We want to be part of the process of educating the next generation of workforce," said Nancy Johnson, former CEO, El Rio. "We wanted physicians and the residents at the University of Arizona to be able to practice with us in this federally qualified health center model.”

Twenty-four residents and medical students from the University of Arizona are trained in the new clinic. El Rio doctors say their young coworkers make each day more exciting.

“Residents keep you on your toes, ask you hard questions and challenge you with new information so it feels like it makes me a better doctor as well.” said Mark Schiltt, Medical Director, Abrams Health Center.

Johnson says it’s a unique experience to work under El Rio’s versatile health model.

“Not only do people get medical care here, but they also get access to wrap-around services, so if they need to talk to a licensed counselor, if they need to have help addressing transportation or housing, it's all under one roof,”Johnson said.

El Rio Health serves anyone in need of care, including the uninsured. So residents and students will be working with patients from various backgrounds. The clinic also poses a solution to the shrinking population of local health professionals.

“Many times wherever people do their residency, they end up staying in that community," Johnson said. "So we’re hopeful that they will become our colleagues after graduation.”

