TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Rio is partnering with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for a monthly drive-thru food distribution.
Event planners say fresh produce is distributed to El Rio patients and members of the community.
The food distribution is planned at the parking lot of El Rio at 6950 E. Golf Links Rd.
No identification is required, but social distancing will take place along with face masks.
Times and dates consist of the following:
- Saturday, July 9 from 8 - 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 - 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 - 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 - 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 - 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 - 10 a.m.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.