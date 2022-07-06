TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Rio is partnering with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for a monthly drive-thru food distribution.

Event planners say fresh produce is distributed to El Rio patients and members of the community.

The food distribution is planned at the parking lot of El Rio at 6950 E. Golf Links Rd.

No identification is required, but social distancing will take place along with face masks.

Times and dates consist of the following:



Saturday, July 9 from 8 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 - 10 a.m.

