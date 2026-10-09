El Güero Canelo, known for Sonoran hot dogs, lists locations for sale

The three El Güero Canelo locations are for sale. After helping to popularize the Sonoran hot dog in Tucson, owner Daniel Contreras tells KGUN 9 it is time.

"My wife and I talk about it and we just want to enjoy life," said Contreras. "That's all."

After 33-years of selling Sonoran hot dogs, burros and tacos, Daniel Contreras and his wife Blanca are selling the three locations of El Güero Canelo.

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"It's a good business but it's time for us to [say] goodbye," explained Contreras.

Daniel and Blanca say it is all about timing. They will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary next year.

"It's time for us to be together," said Contreras.

He says they will enjoy retirement right here in Tucson and while keeping an eye on the business even after selling.

Contreras is adamant that the buyer must keep up the El Güero Canelo standards -- that he started with a food cart in 1983.

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"Not because you have money I want to sell it to you," Contreras said. "No, no, no. We want to make out own decision for the right people."

Contreras says they have already had several inquiries about buying the three Tucson locations of El Güero Canelo.

"I'm happy, I'm very happy," said Contreras. "My wife is sad. I understand. But I knew it was coming. It's time for other people to be blessed. We've been blessed for 33-years. It's time for somebody else to get blessed."

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Contreras says there is no timetable for selling. They want to take their time and find the right buyer.

He also says customers may miss seeing him but the El Güero Canelo restaurant are not going anywhere.

