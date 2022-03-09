AZGFD: Eight goats found dead of predation in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warning has been issued by The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), due to eight goats that were found dead of predation last Friday.

The AZGFD is warning that residents on the eastern slope of the Huachuca Mountains secure their pets and livestock, and avoid feeding wildlife.

We are working with federal officials to determine next steps. Meantime, small pets and livestock in the area should be secured in a fully enclosed, roofed structure at night. Livestock protection dogs are also an effective deterrent” “Feeding wildlife in the area, especially deer, is discouraged as it tends to draw in predators. Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson

Arizona’s top predators include coyotes, black bears and mountain lions.

Over 60 head of stock has been taken by predators since early 2021 in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties, says the AZGFD.

If you see a predator sighting in your area you can report it to the AZGFD at 623-236-7201.

