Eight displaced as fire decimates mobile home on Southside

The smoke from a mobile home fire on Tucson's south side could be seen from miles away on Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire, crews were dispatched to the fire in the 1000 block of East Ginter Road, near South Park and East Valencia, at about 12:37 p.m.

They arrived to find a fully engulfed single-wide mobile home.

According to TFD, crews were dealing with several obstacles.

There was a leaking propane tank on the property and several exploding tires. The home also had a "large amount of contents" inside and throughout the yard.

The fire spread to a neighboring yard, but crews were able to keep it from the neighbor's home, TFD said.

One person was injured and treated on the scene. Eight residents from both homes were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

