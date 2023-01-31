Egg prices impacting local breakfast spots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Soaring egg prices are putting pressure on local breakfast spots with no choice but to raise their prices for breakfast favorites like scrambled eggs, omelets and french toast.

For Sunny Daze Cafe, they say this is the first time in 15 years they have seen something like this.

“This is not a speed bump. This is like a big ole mountain that we are going to have to climb and get over it. How are we going to get over it? I don’t know. That’s the scary thing," said Erika Bilbo, Owner of Sunny Daze Cafe.

This time last year it was costing this small local business $25 for 15 dozen eggs today, it costs double at nearly $50 for that same box.

“I can’t compete with IHOP or the chains because they buy in bulk. I am the little person that is trying to survive," said Bilbo.

With egg prices causing pain in their pockets, Sunny Daze says they will have to raise their prices by 50 cents. But that still does not break even of what it costs them to make a standard breakfast.

Sunny Daze says they are still seeing regular customers come in, but business has not been the same.