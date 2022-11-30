Eegee's shuts down Grant and Alvernon location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's announced it has closed a location at Grand and Alvernon.

The store, at 3806 E. Grant Road, shut down Tuesday.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to close our Grant & Alvernon location. The decision was not made lightly and ultimately, will help streamline operations and support the health of eegee’s business," Eeegee's told KGUN 9 via email.

"Our crew members have been offered positions at other locations as the store’s last day of operation is today, November 29. We’ve loved serving this community and encourage guests to visit nearby locations at Speedway & Tucson, Campbell & Grant, or Speedway & Craycroft.”

