GILBERT, AZ — Thursday marks the day eegee's, a Tucson-based restaurant chain, makes its return to the Phoenix area with a new Gilbert location.

Located at Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive, the restaurant will be open July 15 for dine-in and takeout while also offering online ordering and contactless pick-up.

“We're fortunate to have such loyal fans across Arizona and we're humbled by the support and warm welcome we've received in the Valley so far," says Ron Petty, CEO of eegee's. "We can't wait to celebrate our first opening in Phoenix, meet our new neighbors in Gilbert and continue to grow across the Valley in the coming months."

Eegee's had long planned to open at least five restaurants in the Phoenix area, a return to Phoenix rather than a debut. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, there were some eegee's restaurants reportedly in the Phoenix area, but all of them ultimately closed. It's not clear why.

Confirmed eegee's locations opening in the Phoenix area:

Gilbert: Val Vista and Loop 202

Mesa: US 60 and Crismon

Phoenix: Interstate 17 and Bell Road

Scottsdale: Loop 101 at 90th Street, next to Dutch Bros.

CEO Ron Petty, who bought the business and brands in 2018, told us previously that he plans to open more locations in the Valley, including in the West Valley and Southeast Valley. He has not yet announced any additional locations other than the ones listed above.

Eegee's was founded in 1971 in Tucson by Ed Irving and Bob Greenberg. The name was created by combining their initials -- E for Ed and G for Greenberg -- to form "EGs," or eegee's," said Petty.

In Tucson alone, eegee's has more than 20 locations.

The restaurant chain was sold in 2006 to CEO Foods, a restaurant group based in Southern California, and sold again in 2018 to 39 North Capital and Kitchen Fund.

In addition to their frozen drinks, eegee's menu features sandwiches, grinders, salads, hot dogs, and seasoned fries.