Eegee's pays homage to 'Stranger Things' with new, limited-time flavor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's is offering a limited-time flavor geared toward fans of "Stranger Things."

To pay tribute to the release of the second half of season 4 on Netflix today, Eegee's rolled out its "Upside Down" flavor at all locations.

Those who buy the frozen drink will also get a special edition "Stranger Things" sticker.

The "Upside Down" flavor, which is available until July 8 and only in-store — not via online orders — has some stiff competition in the form of the watermelon Flavor of the Month, which is traditionally the most popular Eegee's flavor.

