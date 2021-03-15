Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Eegee's opening Tanque Verde, Irvington locations

Eegee's announced plans to open two new restaurants in April. Photo via Eegee's.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 14:36:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's announced plans to open two new restaurants in April.

The sandwich and frozen treats shop will open locations at 4765 South Landing Center Drive (near Irvington and I-19) and 8906 E. Tanque Verde Road.

The Irvington Road and I-19 location will be 2,200 square feat and boast a tile floor, pop art-decorated exterior and drive-thru and walk-up windows.

The Tanque Verde location will be 2,680 square feet and is designed to let natural light flow through the building. The location will offer a drive-thru.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.