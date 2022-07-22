Eegee's opening new location in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's announced it will be opening at a new location in the Sahuarita area on July 28.

The new Eegee's will be located at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Green Valley.

During opening week, July 28 through Aug. 4, guests can support a local charity, the Animal League of Green Valley, by rounding up their totals at the register.

Donations will help the organization to continue providing compassionate care, training, adoption opportunities, medical care, and other services to needy and homeless cats and dogs in Green Valley and the neighboring communities.

Opening day guests can enjoy their favorite Eegee's order as early as 10:30 a.m. until the drive-thru closes at 10 p.m.

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., guests can purchase Eegee’s swag, participate in giveaways and enjoy music. There will also be family-friendly activities including face painting, balloon animals, bubbles and more.

Hey Sahuarita, Got any plans for next Thursday? It’s time for our much anticipated Grand Opening July 28th at 10:30am. Join us for our grand opening event from 11am-1pm, we’ll be doing giveaways, face painting, swag shop & more. Plus, come grab a limited edition sticker. pic.twitter.com/Bl2r0UIYqt — eegees (@eegees) July 21, 2022

Both a walk-up ordering window and drive-thru will be available.

The dining area is partially covered by garage doors, allowing visitors to dine al fresco when the weather cools.

I’m thrilled to be on board for my first grand opening of a new Eegee’s in Tucson, where it all began.



We’ve felt a warm welcome from the town of Sahuarita since the brand first broke ground at the new location and we’re pleased to show our gratitude to the community by helping a local charity, The Animal League of Green Valley, during our opening week.



~Eegee's CEO, Jason Vaughn

Dine-in hours will be Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The drive-thru remains open later, until 10:00 p.m.