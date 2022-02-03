Watch
Eegee's offering Super Bowl catering promotion, exclusive watermelon flavor

New flavor only available for a week
Posted at 4:41 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 18:41:12-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eeggee's has a catering promotion going on in celebration of the Super Bowl.

The restaurant offers $6.99 off any catering order that includes either a Fun Pak or Party Pak, and a 3-foot sub sandwich.

This promotion is valid from Sunday, Feb. 6 to Sunday Feb. 13.

Costumers can enter the promo code is "GAMEPLAN" at checkout for both their online and in-store order.

Eegee’s also brings their popular Watermelon eegee flavor back for that week only.

