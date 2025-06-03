Eegee's chain acquired after Chapter 11 bankruptcy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, spokespeople for the Tucson-born fast food chain Eegee's announced the restaurant has been acquired by an affiliate of Gladstone Capital Corporation, after filing for Chapter 11 in December of 2024.

The acquisition was approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Arizona, after the months-long Chapter 11 sale process. The chain consists of 25 restaurants in the Tucson and Phoenix areas. All of the locations will remain open and operational, according to the press release.

“This is a great day for Eegee’s and its dedicated team, loyal customers, and the local neighborhoods we have proudly served for over 50 years,” Chris Westcott, Chief Executive Officer of Eegee’s Acquisition Corp, said in a statement. “We have a comprehensive plan and financial backing that will reinvigorate the iconic Eegee’s brand while keeping the best of its history.”

Gladstone Capital Corporation invests in companies across the country.

“We will continue investing in what truly matters – our customers and the communities that Eegee’s has served for over 50 years," Westcott said in a statement. "We are also investing in several of our locations to create more inviting and enjoyable spaces."

