Eegee’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, restaurants remain open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee’s announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a statement from the company.

Despite the filing, all 25 locations in Tucson and Phoenix will stay open, and customers can continue to enjoy their iconic frozen drinks and fresh menu items.

The company says the decision comes after years of economic challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Chris Westcott called the move a tough but necessary step.

Eegee's current CEO started in 2022. More on that here.

“This step is crucial to preserve the brand’s legacy and protect our team, loyal customers, and the neighborhoods we’ve served for over 50 years,” Westcott said.

Eegee’s added that it will continue to honor rewards programs and gift cards during the restructuring process

