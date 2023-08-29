Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Eegee's at Broadway and Kolb closing Aug. 29

Employees at the closing location have been offered positions at nearby stores
Eegee's announced it has closed a location at Grand and Alvernon. The store, at 3806 E. Grant Road, shut down Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jon Perra
Eegee's announced it has closed a location at Grand and Alvernon. The store, at 3806 E. Grant Road, shut down Tuesday.<br/>
Eegee's announced it has closed a location at Grand and Alvernon. The store, at 3806 E. Grant Road, shut down Tuesday.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 17:51:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Eegee's restaurant at the corner of Broadway and Kolb roads is closing on Aug. 29, the company announced Tuesday.

Eegee's says this store is shutting down due to its proximity to other Eegee's locations and that all employees at the closing location have been offered positions at nearby stores. The company said it chose not to extend its lease at the Broadway/Kolb store.

A free small Eegee with any purchase was gifted to rewards members who had favorited the Broadway/Kolb location. If a member received the reward, they can scan their rewards redemption QR code through the Eegee's app at a nearby location or redeem it online with their Eegee's Rewards account.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!