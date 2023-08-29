Eegee's at Broadway and Kolb closing Aug. 29

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Eegee's restaurant at the corner of Broadway and Kolb roads is closing on Aug. 29, the company announced Tuesday.

Eegee's says this store is shutting down due to its proximity to other Eegee's locations and that all employees at the closing location have been offered positions at nearby stores. The company said it chose not to extend its lease at the Broadway/Kolb store.

A free small Eegee with any purchase was gifted to rewards members who had favorited the Broadway/Kolb location. If a member received the reward, they can scan their rewards redemption QR code through the Eegee's app at a nearby location or redeem it online with their Eegee's Rewards account.