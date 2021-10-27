Educational Talent Search at Pima Community renewed

TUSCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Department of Education has renewed a$2.44 million -- five-year grant for Pima Community College's Desert Vista Campus.

The funding helps support the colleges educational talent search.

The Talent Search program helps students from disadvantaged backgrounds succeed in higher education. The program provides academic, career, and financial counseling to its participants and encourages them to graduate from high school and continue on their education.

The grant serves a total of 880 high school students each year.

Students from Desert View, Pueblo and Sunnyside high schools can be enrolled for more than one year until they graduate. You can apply here if you go these schools.