TUCSON, Ariz. - Electronic dance music star Steve Aoki will perform in Tucson April 7.

A two-time Grammy nominee Aoki is coming to the Rialto Theatre as part of his 24-city Neon Future IV Neon Future IV: The Color Of Noise Tour.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. Aoki is scheduled to take the stage at 10 p.m.

Max Styler, Global Dan and Quix will also perform.

The theater is located at 318 E. Congress St.

To buy tickets, click here.