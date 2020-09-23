EB Grant reopens after woman hit by car near Costco

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police say Eastbound Grant Rd. is back open from Sahuara to Wilmot after a woman was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to TPD the woman was crossing Grant, across from Devon Gables Assisted Living Facility. She was not in a crosswalk. Police say she was taken to the hospital with serious, but non- life-threatening injuries. It was first reported that she suffered life-threatening injuries. It is not known whether the woman was from Devon Gables.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.