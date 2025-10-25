Eastside officer involved shooting

According to Tucson Police, a shootout near a Walmart on the Eastside Saturday morning ended with the suspect being detained.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex at 8601 East Old Spanish Trail at around 9:40 A.M. Saturday morning.

No one was struck as a result of the reported apartment shooting.

A physical description of the suspect was given, which also matched the description of a suspect who reportedly robbed a local Walmart around the same time.

At around 9:45 A.M. two officers arrived at the Walmart, they pursued the suspect on foot and gave him verbal commands to drop the weapon; that's when they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Officers took the suspect into custody and immediately began rendering aid.

Members of the Tucson Fire Department responded and transported the suspect to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is standard practice in all officer-involved shootings, that all findings will be forwarded to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete.