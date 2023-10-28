TOP SCHOLARS: Tanque Verde schools 'A' rated second year in a row

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Education is awarding all schools within the Tanque Verde Unified School District (TVUSD) letter "A" grades.
These include the following:
- Agua Caliente Elementary School, 11420 E. Limberlost Rd.
- Tanque Verde Elementary School, 2600 N. Fennimore Ave.
- Emily Gray Junior High School, 11150 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- Tanque Verde High School, 4201 N. Melpomene Way
“We are exceptionally proud of our teams at Agua Caliente Elementary, Tanque Verde Elementary, Emily Gray Junior High and Tanque Verde High schools.” expressed TVUSD Superintendent Scott Hagerman. “Today’s results highlight our intentional efforts over the last couple of years to help our students achieve stellar results.”
The district points out these ratings are the State of Arizona's way of measuring how well a school is performing. District officials also say the "A" letter grade is evident of the district's achievements in these fields:
- Academic growth
- Proficiency in English language arts
- Math
- Science and indicators of high school
- College and career readiness
“On behalf of the TVUSD, we are grateful for our devoted school community who have entrusted our team to equip our students for mastery, founded upon excellence and integrity,” said Governing Board President Anne Velosa. “Each learning opportunity over this historic period of time was a valued contribution, from our teachers to our parents, from our custodians to our food service team, and everyone in between.”
Full a full breakdown of the ratings, please visit the Arizona State Board of Education's website.
