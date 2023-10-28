Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsEastside News

Actions

TOP SCHOLARS: Tanque Verde schools 'A' rated second year in a row

Arizona Department of Education gave out rating
Tanque Verde Elementary School
Megan Meier
Classrooms at Tanque Verde Elementary School are cleaned, organized and spread out ahead of students' arrival on Monday.
Tanque Verde Elementary School
Posted at 9:13 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 00:13:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Education is awarding all schools within the Tanque Verde Unified School District (TVUSD) letter "A" grades.

These include the following:

“We are exceptionally proud of our teams at Agua Caliente Elementary, Tanque Verde Elementary, Emily Gray Junior High and Tanque Verde High schools.” expressed TVUSD Superintendent Scott Hagerman. “Today’s results highlight our intentional efforts over the last couple of years to help our students achieve stellar results.”

The district points out these ratings are the State of Arizona's way of measuring how well a school is performing. District officials also say the "A" letter grade is evident of the district's achievements in these fields:

  • Academic growth
  • Proficiency in English language arts
  • Math
  • Science and indicators of high school
  • College and career readiness

“On behalf of the TVUSD, we are grateful for our devoted school community who have entrusted our team to equip our students for mastery, founded upon excellence and integrity,” said Governing Board President Anne Velosa. “Each learning opportunity over this historic period of time was a valued contribution, from our teachers to our parents, from our custodians to our food service team, and everyone in between.”
Full a full breakdown of the ratings, please visit the Arizona State Board of Education's website.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

EASTSIDE RESOURCES

City Council Ward 2 City of Tucson Resources
Team Near You