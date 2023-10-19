Watch Now
TFD: House fire controlled on Tucson's Eastside

TFD shared via social media that they controlled the housefire at Lee and Sonoita a little before noon Thursday.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 15:19:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large plume of smoke could be seen across town around 11:20 Thursday morning--originating from an apparent house fire at Lee and Sonoita on Tucson's Eastside.

Tucson Fire Department shared via social media that crews were working a house fire in the area; they say it was "primarily a[n] outdoor contents fire."

According to TFD, no one was injured in the blaze. The fire department says the house on property did sustain some attic damage.

